Texas Woman With World's Longest Nails Cuts Them For First Time In 30 Years

A Texas woman decided it was time for her famous nails to be removed for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Ayanna Williams, of Houston, officially broke the Guinness World Record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female) in 2017. At that time her nails were a combined 19 feet long.

Williams broke her own record this year because her nails were a combined 24 feet, 0.7 inches long before they were removed.

She started growing her nails as a teenager because she loved painting her nails and nail art. She finally decided to say goodbye to them after letting them grow for 28 years because they were getting in the way of her day-to-day life.

Williams couldn't do things like wash dishes or change bed sheets.

"With my movements I have to be very, very careful. So usually in my mind I’m already preparing for the next step that I have to do to make sure that I don’t hurt myself with my nails - or break them. I’m excited about cutting my nails because I’m looking forward to new beginnings," she told Guinness.

Williams couldn't use a regular nail clipper on her claws so she had to visit a dermatologist in Fort Worth to get them removed with a dremel.

The removal was a little emotional for Williams, who invited a film crew to document the experience.

She keep a positive attitude though.

"I’ll always be the queen that I am with or without my nails. My nails don’t make me. I make my nails," said Williams.

Her nails will now have a new home at the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum in Orlando, Florida.