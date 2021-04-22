Steve Harvey Stunned Into Silence By 'Family Feud' Contestant's NSFW Answer

Family Feud is a fantastic game show because you don't just get to play along with it, you get entertained by it, especially when you're surprised by what the contestants say. Often times, no one is more shocked by their responses than host Steve Harvey. Sometimes contestants might offend him with their answers, occasionally to the point where he is ready to walk off the set. Other times, he is just in awe of what they have said. That's what happened on a recent episode with a contestant named McClard.

The McClard Family was trying to come up with the top responses to "Name something you don't like if it's too long." They gave some good answers like "a movie" and "hair," but also ones that were't on the board like "a book" and "blue jeans." Then it was Jill's turn and she went with something a little NSFW, saying, "a man's junk." Steve could only stare in stunned silence before resuming his hosting duties to see if the answer was on the board.