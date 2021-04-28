Why April 29th Matters in Rock History

It’s April 29th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1980, Black Sabbath began their first tour with Ronnie James Dio as the singer.

In 1999, Motley Crue announced that drummer Tommy Lee had quit the band to spend time with his family and work on a new group called Methods of Mayhem. He rejoined Motley Crue in 2004.

In 1976, Bruce Springsteen tried to climb over the fence at Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate in an attempt to see The King. Instead, he was escorted off the premises by guards.

In 1989, Jon Bon Jovi married his childhood sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley, on the steps of Las Vegas’ Graceland Chapel.

In 1993, famed guitarist and producer Mick Ronson died from liver cancer at the age of 46.

And in 2003, Pearl Jam bought a 14-hundred square-mile area of rainforest in Madagascar to offset the 57-hundred tons of greenhouse gas emissions they estimated their latest North American tour had incurred.

