NFL Draft Weekend In Cleveland Leads To Skyrocketed Parking Costs

If you’re planning to drive downtown as Cleveland hosts the NFL Draft this weekend, you might be in for an unpleasant surprise.

Parking fees are skyrocketing as the city gears up for a surge in its number of visitors.

Typically, for example, drivers will start by paying $3.25 at the city hall parking garage. But this weekend, a sign advertises $25 parking, Fox 8 reports.

The station investigated parking prices throughout Downtown Cleveland, finding that many parking options cost around $30 or $40, particularly higher near the lake.

Given the special events planned for the NFL Draft, however, sources told Fox 8 that the cost was “reasonable,” and makes sense given the “supply and demand.”

The NFL Draft kicked off Thursday (April 29) and continues through Saturday (May 1), “across iconic downtown Cleveland locations, including FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center,” according to an NFL news release.

Officials previously announced three “Rock the Clock End Zone” outdoor viewing locations, including at Playhouse Square, Flats East Bank and Mall C.

Masks are required (except when eating and drinking, or seated) and social-distancing protocols will be in place. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis, according to Destination Cleveland.

Kings of Leon’s performance marked the first of three headlining artists of the weekend on Thursday. The Black Pumas will follow on Friday night (April 30) and Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly will close the Draft weekend on Saturday (May 1).

Photo: Getty Images