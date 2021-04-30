PHOTO: Mac Jones Already Taking On Tom Brady Comparisons In New England
By Jason Hall
April 30, 2021
It didn't take long for the New England Patriots' newest quarterback to draw comparisons to Tom Brady, even if he's starting the comparisons himself.
Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was selected by the Patriots at No. 15 overall in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday (April 29) night.
Naturally, social media users drew comparisons of a shirtless Jones smoking a cigar to Brady's infamous NFL Combine picture. But Jones himself made the comparison two years ago using a different photo of himself.
Prior to taking the reins of the Crimson Tide offense, the quarterback tweeted a photo of himself with a similar frame to Brady's infamous photo from 2000.
January 21, 2019
Brady, who was selected in the sixth-round in the 2000 NFL Draft and went on to lead the Patriots to six of his seven Super Bowl championships, joked about the infamous photo going viral on Draft Day, tweeting, "Annual 'Post Tom's Shirtless Combine Photo on Twitter' Day. My favorite," with eye-rolling emojis."
Annual “Post Tom’s Shirtless Combine Photo on Twitter” Day. My favorite 🙄🙄— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 29, 2021
Jones led Alabama to a College Football National Championship and was third in the Heisman voting -- behind teammate DeVonta Smith and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the projected No. 1 overall pick in next month's draft -- during his lone season as Alabama's full-time starting quarterback.
Jones threw for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions on 311 of 402 passing -- while also recording one rushing touchdown -- while leading the Crimson Tide to a 13-0 record in 2020.
Jones also made four starts in the absence of Tua Tagovailoa following a season-ending injury in 2019.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick attended Alabama's Pro Day last month and watched Jones participate in workouts.
In March, the Patriots re-signed former starter Cam Newton, despite a disappointing first season with the franchise. The former NFL MVP Newton threw for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while going 7-8 as a starter in 15 games.
Newton and the Patriots agreed to a one-year contract "worth up to $13.6 million," sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Patriots finished the 2020 season with a 7-9 overall record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Photo: Getty Images