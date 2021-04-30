PHOTO: Mac Jones Already Taking On Tom Brady Comparisons In New England

It didn't take long for the New England Patriots' newest quarterback to draw comparisons to Tom Brady, even if he's starting the comparisons himself.

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was selected by the Patriots at No. 15 overall in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday (April 29) night.

Naturally, social media users drew comparisons of a shirtless Jones smoking a cigar to Brady's infamous NFL Combine picture. But Jones himself made the comparison two years ago using a different photo of himself.

Prior to taking the reins of the Crimson Tide offense, the quarterback tweeted a photo of himself with a similar frame to Brady's infamous photo from 2000.