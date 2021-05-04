Lady Gaga Dognappers' Terrifying Plan Of Attack Revealed
By Regina Star
May 4, 2021
Three men accused of stealing Lady Gaga’s pet pooches allegedly “prowled” Hollywood neighborhoods “looking for French bulldogs” before attacking her dog walker.
According to the Daily Mail, prosecutors claim the men in question — James Jackson, 18; Jaylin White, 19; and Lafayette Whaley, 27 — turned off the lights in their white sedan and tailed Ryan Fischer until he turned down a secluded street with three of the pop star’s expensive dogs before ambushing him and opening fire in a struggle to steal the dogs from Fischer, who was left for dead at the scene with a gunshot wound. (See the horrifying footage here.)
Police recovered the dogs just days later from a woman who claimed she found the dogs abandoned in an alley. The woman supposedly inquired about Gaga’s no-questions-asked $500,000 reward for her dogs’ return.
As per the felony complaint prosecutors filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, five people have been charged. In addition to two alleged accomplices — White’s father and his father’s girlfriend, Jennifer McBride (the woman who returned the dogs) — all three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery, with Jackson being accused of shooting Fischer. All have pleaded not guilty.
Initially, police believed McBride was “uninvolved and unassociated” with the crime, but she was charged with receiving stolen property valued above $950 in addition to a count of being an accessory after the fact.
As yet, neither Gaga nor Fischer — who remains in recovery — have responded to the arrests.
Photo: Getty Images