Lady Gaga Dognappers' Terrifying Plan Of Attack Revealed

Three men accused of stealing Lady Gaga’s pet pooches allegedly “prowled” Hollywood neighborhoods “looking for French bulldogs” before attacking her dog walker.

According to the Daily Mail, prosecutors claim the men in question — James Jackson, 18; Jaylin White, 19; and Lafayette Whaley, 27 — turned off the lights in their white sedan and tailed Ryan Fischer until he turned down a secluded street with three of the pop star’s expensive dogs before ambushing him and opening fire in a struggle to steal the dogs from Fischer, who was left for dead at the scene with a gunshot wound. (See the horrifying footage here.)

Police recovered the dogs just days later from a woman who claimed she found the dogs abandoned in an alley. The woman supposedly inquired about Gaga’s no-questions-asked $500,000 reward for her dogs’ return.