330 Phony Championship Rings Seized By Border Patrol In Indianapolis

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Indianapolis seized a package with 330 phony championship rings on May 3.

They were found in a package shipped from China. Agents inspected the package because "of irregularities in the shipment and the routing of the package," according to a statement from the agency.

Inside they found the rings from a variety of NFL, NBA, MLB, and college sports teams. The rings were sent to a specialist who said that they were counterfeits. The specialist found that the rings "appeared inferior to an authentic product, were packaged poorly, and had a plastic feel to the touch."

The package was en route to a store in Texas. If they were real, the rings would have retailed around $495,000.

“Shipments like these prey on the many sports fans across the nation who may be duped into paying high prices for garbage,” acting Port Director-Indianapolis Kerry Carter said in a statement. “I’m extremely proud of these officers’ determination in stopping illicit shipments, and our commitment to protecting the American economy.”

The parcel contained fake championship rings from the Los Angeles Lakers (117), Dallas Cowboys (73), Pittsburgh Steelers(53), New England Patriots (17), Dallas Mavericks (9), Chicago Bulls (10), Kansas City Chiefs (9), Chicago Bears (10), Philadelphia Eagles (3), St. Louis Cardinals (10), NY Yankees (9), and Texas A&M (10).

Photo: Getty Images