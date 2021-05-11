VIDEO: Wife Tries To Confront Cheating Husband & His Girlfriend At Airport

When a person finds out that their significant other is cheating, they have a couple options - they can quietly end the relationship, or they can go a more dramatic route and find a way to confront their partner. Some jilted lovers have done this by shaming the cheater by putting up posters around the neighborhood or sharing texts online or playing incriminating videos at their wedding, while others have gotten a little more physical.

Well one Chicago resident named Tiffany Coats recently learned her husband was having an affair and shared her story on TikTok. Tiffany got suspicious when her husband told her he was going to Vegas. She decided to call the airline and was able to get from them the name of who he was flying with. Tiffany tracked down that woman's Facebook page and learned she was married as well, so Tiffany contacted her husband and filled him in on everything. Then, Tiffany and the other woman's husband went to the airport and waited for their cheating spouses to return. She posted videos of what happened next.

In the first one, she heads to the baggage claim to find her husband. It ends with her tapping her foot as she anxiously awaited the confrontation.