Watch Billie Eilish Perform 'Your Power' Live For The First Time On Colbert

Billie Eilish released "Your Power" just a few weeks ago, and yesterday (May 10) performed her stunning new single for the first time on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The singer and her brother FINNEAS played the song acoustically in the middle of an undisclosed desert.

Watch them live-debut "Your Power" above.

Before the performance, Eilish discussed a range of topics with Colbert, including the internet's insane response to her Vogue cover shoot, wearing a wig during her appearance on the show back in February, her new photo book, and feeling "cocky" about her upcoming album Happier Than Ever and "Your Power."

“I’m so excited about this album, first of all, it’s my favorite thing I’ve ever created," she gushed. "I’m just so proud of it and feel so cocky about it, I’ve gotta tell you. And ‘Your Power,’ I would say, is my favorite song I’ve ever written…I think there’s just times in life where you should be allowed to feel cocky about something. I’m just very proud of myself with this song, and I feel that I can never top it a little bit."

Happier Than Ever is slated for a July 30 release. See Eilish's full interview with Colbert below.