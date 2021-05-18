It's not uncommon for Twenty One Pilots to release an upbeat song, but their latest single is straight up danceworthy. On Tuesday (May 18), the duo got fans even more excited about their upcoming album, Scaled and Icy, when they shared the funky new track "Saturday."

“Slow down on Monday/ Not a sound on Wednesday/ Might get loud on Friday/ But on Saturday, Saturday, Saturday/ We paint the town," frontman Tyler Joseph declares in the catchy chorus.

Things are certain to get loud on Friday (May 21), when TOP not only drop the new collection of songs, but also treat fans to what's sure to be an epic livestream experience to celebrate the album.



According to a press release, the concert is expected "to be an unforgettable performance from the duo, with a catalog spanning setlist that will also mark the live debut of new material from Scaled And Icy."

"Saturday" is the third offering off Scaled and Icy, following "Choker" and "Shy Away." Watch the retro-style lyric video above.

Twenty One Pilots are nominated for three iHeartRadio Music Awards this year. The eighth annual awards show will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27th from 8:00-10:00 PM ET live (PT tape-delayed). The event will also be aired on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Photo: Mason Castillo