Jana Kramer Reflects On 6th Wedding Anniversary Amid Mike Caussin Divorce

Jana Kramer is embracing her newfound freedom.

On Saturday (May 22), the One Tree Hill alum took to social media to reflect on her life on what would have been her sixth wedding anniversary with her estranged husband Mike Caussin, from whom she filed for divorce back in April.

“Free. And not looking back,” the country songbird captioned a picture of her wearing a white bikini while spreading her arms wide open on a boat. “I thought not celebrating 6 years today would feel heavy and sad.... and though there is sadness in the broken, there is more joy, happiness, freedom and self love than I've ever experienced. The weight has been lifted and I welcome the unknown, because there is so much beauty in what's next."

She concluded, "Find your strength and set yourself free..."