Jana Kramer Reflects On 6th Wedding Anniversary Amid Mike Caussin Divorce
By Regina Star
May 23, 2021
Jana Kramer is embracing her newfound freedom.
On Saturday (May 22), the One Tree Hill alum took to social media to reflect on her life on what would have been her sixth wedding anniversary with her estranged husband Mike Caussin, from whom she filed for divorce back in April.
“Free. And not looking back,” the country songbird captioned a picture of her wearing a white bikini while spreading her arms wide open on a boat. “I thought not celebrating 6 years today would feel heavy and sad.... and though there is sadness in the broken, there is more joy, happiness, freedom and self love than I've ever experienced. The weight has been lifted and I welcome the unknown, because there is so much beauty in what's next."
She concluded, "Find your strength and set yourself free..."
After six years of marriage, the “Good Enough” singer — who shares two children, Jolie and Jace, with the ex NFL star — announced her divorce on April 21. According to divorce documents obtained by multiple outlets, the “Why Ya Wanna” songbird supposedly cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences, and adultery” as her reasons for dissolving the couple’s union.
Kramer’s latest post on freedom and the prospect for a happier future is the latest in a string of transformative social media posts from the 37-year-old, who recently made a major NSFW transformation to her body a couple weeks ago.
Earlier this week, outlets also reported that Kramer would have to pay nearly $600,000 to Caussin in their divorce agreement as it relates to the couple’s marital estate.
Photo: Getty Images