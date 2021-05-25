Watch Coldplay Perform A Four-Song Set For Red Nose Day

On Monday (May 24), Coldplay performed a mini concert via TikTok Live to support Red Nose Day — an annual event that raises money to help end child poverty. Before diving into the music, frontman Chris Martin expressed to fans watching in real-time how the band "care deeply" for the charity and how they wish they could be playing to an in-person audience at London's Alexandra Palace Theatre, where the four-song set was being filmed.

They began the show with their 2011 hit "Paradise," followed by a rendition of 2008's "Viva La Vida." The rest of the band then watched on as Martin played "Yellow" solo on the piano before reconvening to perform their latest single "Higher Power."

Watch the full mini concert above.

Though live music isn't technically back yet, Coldplay have kept themselves quite busy this month playing gigs. Over the weekend, they were part of Glastonbury's Live at Worthy Farm livestream, where they debuted a new song called "Human Heart" that features vocals from We Are KING. They also live-debuted "Higher Power" on American Idol, during an episode where Martin mentored contestants who were taking on Coldplay songs.

Back in February, it was rumored that the band was working on a new album. “Chris [Martin]and co. have been dropping hints for a while but now it’s finally getting off the ground,” the source said at the time. “They’ve been busy working on new music during lockdown and it’ll all culminate in the record, which has the working title Music Of The Spheres.”

Coldplay haven't officially announced the follow-up to 2019's Everyday Life, but the news seems all but inevitable now.

