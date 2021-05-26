Matthew Perry Angers Fans With Latest Tweets
By Dave Basner
May 26, 2021
Seventeen years after the Friends series finale, the cast is getting back together for a reunion show on HBO Max. Trailers for the television event recently dropped and while many fans were excited to see some of their favorite actors together again, some were also concerned with how one of them looked and spoke. Matthew Perry's speech was a little slurred, worrying fans that he might once again be battling a substance abuse addiction. Now, however, after some recent tweets, many of the actor's followers are more angry with him than concerned for him.
The tweets seem harmless enough - each shows a photo of Perry wearing a piece of clothing that features something his Friends character, "Chandler Bing," might say, written in the same font as the Friends opening credits. In one pic, he has on a black t-shirt that reads, "Could I BE any more vaccinated?" and the other shows him in a white hoodie that says, "Could I BE any more me?" The tweets feature a link to Perry's online merch shop where fans can buy the clothes.
Could I BE Any More Vaccinated? Get your shot and then get your shirt. Shop the entire collection at https://t.co/WzJDsPVqFX Only available for a limited time pic.twitter.com/M2G8hbNV23— matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) May 24, 2021
Could I BE More ME? I'm releasing a new limited edition apparel collection only available for three weeks. Get yours and gear up for the Reunion. Only available at https://t.co/WzJDsPVqFX pic.twitter.com/zwn8IDeYip— matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) May 20, 2021
The posts really upset some people. Why? Well each of the stars of the show gets two percent of all the syndication income. The series rakes in $1 billion annually from syndication, which means Matthew and his co-stars each make $20 million a year from it. Many fans felt he didn't need any more money, while others thought it was in bad taste to profit off the vaccine.
Why would I give a multi millionaire even more money?— Nick (@_NickCrowder_) May 24, 2021
Making money from a t-shirt relating to vaccines is in bad taste. Could I BE any more annoyed.— David St Hubbins (@spinaltapEleven) May 24, 2021
Perry also shared the photos on Instagram, where he saw some of the same types of comments, including one that said, "Could this BE anymore of a turn off?"
However, plenty of people were into the clothes and defended Perry.
I don't get why people are so outraged by this. If you don't want it then don't get it, it's that simple. If people are happy to wear a shirt that says they got the shot, awesome for them. There are bigger issues in the world than a chandler quote t-shirt people.— Holly H (@hollyw00d1024) May 25, 2021
Just take my money, sir!— 🌊 Worried Optimist # Vaccinated (@alexn_11) May 24, 2021
Scr*w the critics. Shirt is brilliant— @BBlue (@BlueNova2022) May 25, 2021
Could anyone BE any more Easily offended about every small things— Grimmwulf (@NGrimmwulf) May 25, 2021
could everything BE any more cancelled
That's why we can't have nice things in our life because of y'all sensitive crybabies.
Great to see Matthew Perry is doing well.
You can see Matthew when the Friends reunion special airs on HBO Max on May 27, and if you are interested in the clothes, check them out here.
Photo: Getty Images