Matthew Perry Angers Fans With Latest Tweets

Seventeen years after the Friends series finale, the cast is getting back together for a reunion show on HBO Max. Trailers for the television event recently dropped and while many fans were excited to see some of their favorite actors together again, some were also concerned with how one of them looked and spoke. Matthew Perry's speech was a little slurred, worrying fans that he might once again be battling a substance abuse addiction. Now, however, after some recent tweets, many of the actor's followers are more angry with him than concerned for him.

The tweets seem harmless enough - each shows a photo of Perry wearing a piece of clothing that features something his Friends character, "Chandler Bing," might say, written in the same font as the Friends opening credits. In one pic, he has on a black t-shirt that reads, "Could I BE any more vaccinated?" and the other shows him in a white hoodie that says, "Could I BE any more me?" The tweets feature a link to Perry's online merch shop where fans can buy the clothes.