Billie Eilish's Next Single Is Coming 'Very Soon'

Billie Eilish's highly anticipated sophomore album Happier Than Ever comes out in two months, and it looks like the pop star's giving us another taste of what to expect ahead of its release.

Eilish took to Instagram over the weekend to share a close-up clip from what could be a music video set. “New song out next week” she captioned the post, along with a bunch of blushing emojis.

Her brother and producer FINNEAS also teased new music on Twitter, writing “New Billie song coming very soon.”

The single will be the fourth offering off the upcoming album, following "Your Power," "Therefore I Am," and "My Future." Happier Than Ever is slated for a July 30 release and is available for pre-order here. See Eilish and FINNEAS' posts below.