Billie Eilish's Next Single Is Coming 'Very Soon'
By Katrina Nattress
May 31, 2021
Billie Eilish's highly anticipated sophomore album Happier Than Ever comes out in two months, and it looks like the pop star's giving us another taste of what to expect ahead of its release.
Eilish took to Instagram over the weekend to share a close-up clip from what could be a music video set. “New song out next week” she captioned the post, along with a bunch of blushing emojis.
Her brother and producer FINNEAS also teased new music on Twitter, writing “New Billie song coming very soon.”
The single will be the fourth offering off the upcoming album, following "Your Power," "Therefore I Am," and "My Future." Happier Than Ever is slated for a July 30 release and is available for pre-order here. See Eilish and FINNEAS' posts below.
New billie song coming very soon— FINNEAS (@finneas) May 28, 2021
Eilish will be hitting the road next year in support of the new album. Check out the full list of dates below.
2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
02/03 - Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA
02/05 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
02/06 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC
02/08 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA
02/09 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC
02/10 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, PA
02/12 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY
02/13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA
02/15 – Centre Bell – Montreal, QC
02/16 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON
02/18 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
02/19 - Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
02/20 – TD Garden – Boston, MA
02/22 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
03/08 – Legacy Arena – Birmingham, AL
03/09 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
03/11 – Yum! Center – Louisville, KY
03/12 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI
03/14 – United Center – Chicago, IL
03/15 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN
03/16 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE
03/19 – Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) – Denver, CO
03/21 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT
03/24 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC
03/25 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA
03/29 – Chase Center – San Francisco – CA
03/30 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA
04/01 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV
04/02 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ
04/06 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA
04/08 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA
04/09 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA
Photo: Kelia Anne Mac Cluskey