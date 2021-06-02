Tom Morello Takes To Instagram To Share Pride Month Message
By Kelly Fisher
June 2, 2021
Tom Morello took to Instagram with a message to mark the beginning to Pride Month.
The rocker and songwriter shared a “classic Dukes of Hazard look” with a vibrant rainbow flag, encouraging anyone who takes issue with it to “reconsider, well, everything.”
Here’s what Morello said in the Instagram post on Tuesday (June 1):
“Happy Pride y’all! Every year I post this wonderful improvement on the classic Dukes Of Hazard look and every year it attracts the most vitriolic outrage. So pause and reflect: if you are following this account and you prefer the Confederate flag to this here happy rainbow flag I invite you to kindly reconsider, well, everything.”
Morello is one of many artists to speak out with Pride messages.
Taylor Swift, for example, took to Twitter “to take a moment to thank the courageous activists, advocates and allies for their dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred. And as always, today I'm sending my respect and love to those living out their truth, even when the world we live in still makes that so hard to do."
See the pop star’s full message here.
People can also find 65 LGBTQ anthems on the Pride Month playlist, 40 films with statements of embracing love, and more.
Photo: Getty Images