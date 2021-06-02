Tom Morello Takes To Instagram To Share Pride Month Message

Tom Morello took to Instagram with a message to mark the beginning to Pride Month.

The rocker and songwriter shared a “classic Dukes of Hazard look” with a vibrant rainbow flag, encouraging anyone who takes issue with it to “reconsider, well, everything.”

Here’s what Morello said in the Instagram post on Tuesday (June 1):

“Happy Pride y’all! Every year I post this wonderful improvement on the classic Dukes Of Hazard look and every year it attracts the most vitriolic outrage. So pause and reflect: if you are following this account and you prefer the Confederate flag to this here happy rainbow flag I invite you to kindly reconsider, well, everything.”