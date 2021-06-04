Dua Lipa Is The Coolest Cowgirl Clown Ever In 'Love Again' Music Video

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia era continues — this time, in the form of a new music video.

Early birds woke up to a sweet surprise Friday morning (June 4) when the international superstar unveiled the visual for “Love Again.”

Following Halsey’s footsteps with a cowgirl aesthetic a la her “You Should Be Sad” video, Lipa accompanied the track with a visual that shows the pop star in all her cowgirl charm as she two-steps in an empty ballroom and rides a disappearing mechanical bull mid-air, surrounded by face-painted dancers and cowboys wrestling a giant egg. By the video’s end, she's covered in clown makeup and hugging a faceless lover, whose white suit she smears with a mark of red lipstick in the video's closing scene.

“Show me that heaven's right here, baby / Touch me, so I know I'm not crazy / Never have I ever met somebody like you / Used to be afraid of love and what it might do / But goddamn, you got me in love again,” Lipa sings in the bass-heavy production.