Texas Woman Wanted In Shooting Leaves Phone Full Of Selfies At Crime Scene

Authorities in Houston have a pretty good idea what a recent shooting suspect looks like because she left her cell phone at the crime scene.

Two women went to Katy Nails in far west Harris County on May 29 and got manicures and pedicures.

The woman were unhappy with the price of the services and started arguing with the salon's owner, according to investigators.

The suspect left the salon, but the other woman continued the argument inside the store. When the suspect returned, the salon's owner tried to force both of the women out of his business.

That's when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the owner.

Both of the woman ran off, but the shooter left behind her cell phone. Now, investigators hope someone can identify the suspect based on her selfies.

The two women drove off in a burnt orange Ford Fusion. The suspect was wearing a pink T-shirt and gray shorts and the other woman was wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts at the time of the shooting.

The salon owner wasn't identified, but he was taken to a nearby hospital. Investigators say he is alive, but in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Violent Crime unit at 713-274-9100.

UPDATE: 20-year-old Joana Vara was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in the shooting, ABC 13 reported on Friday.

Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office