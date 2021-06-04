Nail Salon Sparks Outrage For Using Live Fish In 'Aquarium Nails'

Some nail salons are always trying to come up with unique designs to either bring in new customers or go viral on Instagram. Nail technicians have done everything from painting sonograms on nails to using human hair in their creations to adding the remains of a loved one to nails to painting a baby's nails and even putting fake nails on a dog. Now, however, one salon has done something that many believe crosses a line - they made nails that use live fish.

Nail Sunny, a chain of salons across the globe that began in Russia, posted a video of their "aquarium nails" on Instagram, where they have over two million followers. The clip shows a nail being prepared with silver glitter polish, and a technician creating a tiny, acrylic water tank which gets attached to the nail. That's when things get a little strange. The video then shows five small fish in a bowl. One is picked up and poured with water into the tank on the nail. Since the fish is about the same size as the tank, it can't move, but after a few seconds, it is returned to the bowl with the other fish where it swims again.

The caption reads, "The aquarium 🐠🐟🐡 🙅🏻‍♀️❤️ no fish were harmed #tutorialnailsunny."