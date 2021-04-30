Luke Bryan Reveals Why He Needs 'Extra Prep' Ahead Of His Summer Tour

Luke Bryan is a little rusty on his catalog, as per the country chart-topper's recent late-night show appearance.

"I've done a couple Zoom concerts, and I'm, like, forgetting the words to my songs quite a bit," he told Jimmy Fallon during a Wednesday (April 28) appearance on The Tonight Show about prepping for his upcoming "Proud to Be Right Here Tour." "So ... I'm gonna have to sit in my music room and go back and listen to [songs], like, I'm gonna have to do a little extra prep because i'm a little out of practice on a lot of this stuff."

Bryan's upcoming trek is scheduled to kick off on July 8 in Syracuse, New York, and end in San Bernardino, California, on October 16.

Earlier this month, Bryan took a step back from the spotlight when he announced that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. "Certainly the key to feeling better for having COVID was, you know, I was very fortunate to not have a long, long set of symptoms and stuff. … It was still quite challenging for a couple of days, but thank God for just, certainly, health," Bryan said during a mid-April update.

"There were times when [my wife] Caroline was nursing me back to health, so I was certainly amazed to move through that. And now, looking back on the past going into a year and a half, I mean, the main thing that's got us through is certainly your friends and your family and praying that everybody can see the side of certainly this pandemic."

If that wasn't enough, Resorts World Las Vegas recently teased Bryan as part of their batch of upcoming Vegas residences. Click here to watch the teaser!