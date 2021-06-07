Tyler Joseph Explains Why 'Level Of Concern' Isn't On New TØP Album

When twenty one pilots released their one-off single "Level of Concern" last April, it instantly became a quarantine anthem.

At the time the song came out, the band said it was released to help distract fans from the coronavirus pandemic. “It really felt like it just needed to be a lighter feeling song and something that’s a little bit more distractable,” Josh Dun said.

The song was such a hit that it knocked Panic! At The Disco off the No.1 spot on the Hot Rock Chart after it spent 76 weeks there. So, you'd think Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun would include the track on their new album, Scaled and Icy.