Twenty One Pilots Share Livestream Version Of 'Shy Away'

When Twenty One Pilots released their sixth studio album, Scaled and Icy, last month, they celebrated with an extravagant livestream event. The 16-song set included tracks from their full discography, with an emphasis on new material. Each era came equipped with its own stage setup, and when it came time for the duo to perform Scaled and Icy's lead single "Shy Away" the backdrop was a fitting one: a remote mountain town with snow fluttering from the sky. Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun dressed accordingly, donning heavy winter coats (though Dun preferred to go shirtless under his). A large, ornate dining table sat in the middle of the stage, begging for Joseph to hop onto it mid-song. He, of course, obliged.

TOP uploaded the livestream version of "Shy Away" to YouTube for anyone who wasn't able to watch the livestream (or diehard fans who just can't get enough). Watch the video above.

During the recent 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Joseph and Dun took home the award for Alternative Rock Song of the Year (“Level of Concern”) and Alternative Rock Artist of the Year, beating out Billie Eilish, All Time Low, AJR, and Cage the Elephant in the latter category.

Photo: Mason Castillo