Feedback

Twenty One Pilots Share Livestream Version Of 'Shy Away'

By Katrina Nattress

June 11, 2021

When Twenty One Pilots released their sixth studio album, Scaled and Icy, last month, they celebrated with an extravagant livestream event. The 16-song set included tracks from their full discography, with an emphasis on new material. Each era came equipped with its own stage setup, and when it came time for the duo to perform Scaled and Icy's lead single "Shy Away" the backdrop was a fitting one: a remote mountain town with snow fluttering from the sky. Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun dressed accordingly, donning heavy winter coats (though Dun preferred to go shirtless under his). A large, ornate dining table sat in the middle of the stage, begging for Joseph to hop onto it mid-song. He, of course, obliged.

TOP uploaded the livestream version of "Shy Away" to YouTube for anyone who wasn't able to watch the livestream (or diehard fans who just can't get enough). Watch the video above.

During the recent 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Joseph and Dun took home the award for Alternative Rock Song of the Year (“Level of Concern”) and Alternative Rock Artist of the Year, beating out Billie EilishAll Time LowAJR, and Cage the Elephant in the latter category.

Photo: Mason Castillo

Twenty One Pilots

Chat About Twenty One Pilots Share Livestream Version Of 'Shy Away'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.