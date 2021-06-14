Feedback

Hundreds Of $250 Gift Cards Are Up For Grabs Throughout Chicago

By Kelly Fisher

June 14, 2021

Money
Photo: Getty Images

If you explore Chicago neighborhoods, you could be $250 richer.

City officials announced that hundreds of $250 gift cards — to thousands of restaurants throughout the area — are strewn throughout the city, and up for grabs every weekend through July 4. The partnership with Raise Marketplace and World Business Chicago comes as the city reopens, NBC 5 Chicago reports.

“These are going to be at businesses and locations in all of our 77 neighborhoods. If you're the one who walks in and says, ‘Open Chicago,’ you will get this $250 gift card that we'll be hiding today through July 4,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Friday (June 11).

It wasn’t immediately clear which restaurants were offering gift cards as part of the initiative, but the city offers tons of options as Chicagoans re-emerge post-pandemic.

There’s a new bar, for example, where you can enjoy a beer while playing 9 holes of putt-putt (Big Mini Putt, at 1302 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago).

The city is also home to one of the Top 25 Best Rooftop Bars in the U.S., “for all your day-drinking, sunset-seeking needs this summer.” London House Bar rang in at No. 2 on the list, by Big 7 Travel.

