Brett Young Explains Why You Won't Hear 'Questionable Content' In His Music

As a dad to a little one with another on the way, Brett Young knows the importance of sharing special moments with his kids.

In a new interview with E! Online, the country singer opened up about why it's important for his concerts to be a family affair that parents and children can experience together.

He revealed that he makes it a point to keep his music PG and that fans won't ever see him crossing the line into more risqué lyrics and subject matters.

“I've never once seen the necessity for art to cross that PG line in order to be art. If you have something interesting to say, you can say it for everybody. You don't need to say it to the NC-17 crowd and I've never understood why that was necessary.” he said. “I feel like, if you're a good enough writer, you can make it acceptable for everybody and I've always tried to walk that line.”