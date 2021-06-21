Dierks Bentley Honors Hometown Fan Who Passed Away In Emotional Post
By Lindsey Smith
June 21, 2021
Last month, Dierks Bentley put on his favorite show of his career — and it wasn't for a huge audience. It was for a fan from his hometown named Baylee Barradas.
Bentley put on a private concert for Barradas at her home in their shared hometown of Phoenix, Arizona, and even got a few of his famous country friends to send in videos for the fan who was going through cancer treatment.
On Monday (June 21), Bentley shared the sad news that Barradas had passed away. The country singer took to social media to honor the fan with an emotional post.
“The phrase honored and humbled gets used a lot but it is the only one appropriate for how it felt to be included by this family and be able to spend this past weekend with them, Baylee, her friends, and her dogs Arlo and Arnie,” he wrote on Instagram. “Grateful to Country Radio for the hits and having a chance to use those songs in a way that brought a lot of joy, comfort, peace and love to an unbelievably sad situation.”
He also gave a shout-out to the likes of Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell, and Tyler Hubbard for making videos to send along to Barradas.
Bentley even shared something her dad told him that's stuck with him: “Baylee’s father said to me, 'it’s never too late to make a lifelong friend.' Nothing could be more true for me and my friend Baylee. God bless.”
“Dierks, our family will never forget what you have done for our sweet girl and our family. You have the most beautiful heart and she knew and felt every bit of it. Thank you! We love you more than you’ll ever know,” her family wrote in a comment on his post.