Dierks Bentley Honors Hometown Fan Who Passed Away In Emotional Post

Last month, Dierks Bentley put on his favorite show of his career — and it wasn't for a huge audience. It was for a fan from his hometown named Baylee Barradas.

Bentley put on a private concert for Barradas at her home in their shared hometown of Phoenix, Arizona, and even got a few of his famous country friends to send in videos for the fan who was going through cancer treatment.

On Monday (June 21), Bentley shared the sad news that Barradas had passed away. The country singer took to social media to honor the fan with an emotional post.

“The phrase honored and humbled gets used a lot but it is the only one appropriate for how it felt to be included by this family and be able to spend this past weekend with them, Baylee, her friends, and her dogs Arlo and Arnie,” he wrote on Instagram. “Grateful to Country Radio for the hits and having a chance to use those songs in a way that brought a lot of joy, comfort, peace and love to an unbelievably sad situation.”