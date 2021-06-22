Lorde Explains The Origins Of Her Already Iconic 'Solar Power' Album Cover

When Lorde revealed the album cover for her new project Solar Power, it instantly became iconic for its raciness. In fact, when the singer was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday night (June 21), he wasn't even able to show it on-air because it's a little too revealing. So naturally, he had to ask about its origin.

“It was just me jumping over a friend on the beach," the New Zealand native explained. "It’s a little hardcore, but it was so joyful to me. It felt innocent and playful and a little bit feral and sexy. I like the image a lot.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lorde expressed her excitement to be able to tour on Solar Power right after its release. “It sort of doesn’t seem real, but I’m super keen," she said. "This album is so joyful and big and such a good thing to experience with a bunch of people, so I’m glad the timing worked out that we could do a tour.”



Colbert also recalled the last time the two saw each other in person, when he pranked the young star during a barbeque at Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's house, and Lorde teased that she was going to be performing on the show's stage soon.

Solar Power is slated for an August 20 release. Watch the full interview above and see a full list of tour dates here.