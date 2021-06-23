Bleachers Perform A Whole Set While Traveling On Bus From NYC To New Jersey
By Lindsey Smith
June 23, 2021
Bleachers are no strangers to playing music in unconventional places. Back In February, Jack Antonoff literally took a seat in the Holland Tunnel to give an acoustic performance of "45" and "Chinatown" and I've never wanted to get stuck in traffic so badly.
Now, Antonoff and the gang are, quite literally, back on the move. To help promote their upcoming album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, the band played a handful of songs while riding a bus from New York to New Jersey, and let's just say that's one very lucky bus driver!
Somehow the band was able to squeeze a drum kit, guitars, a keyboard, mics, and amps onto the bus and perform effortlessly all while not getting motion sickness — which is quite impressive, to say the least.
Aside from performing the new album's lead single, "Stop Making This Hurt," Antonoff also played some oldies including “Who I Want You To Love” from Strange Desire and a cover of the Beatles' "Hard Day's Night" which have all been uploaded to YouTube this week.
If watching the live videos makes you want to see Bleachers IRL, the band announced a fall tour starting in September in New Jersey (of course) at Shadow of the City and wrapping up in Pennsylvania in November.
Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night drops July 30 — you can preorder it here.
Bleachers ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night’ Fall 2021 Tour Dates:
9/11 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Shadow of the City
9/12 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
9/13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
9/15 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live
9/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
9/18 - Newport, KY @ Ovation
9/22 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
9/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann
9/24 - Washington, DC @ Anthem
9/25 - New York, NY @ Gov Ball
9/28 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery Company
9/29 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
10/3 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
10/5 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/6 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/13 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's
10/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/19 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
10/20 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
10/23 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
10/24 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown
10/26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
10/27 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/28 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
10/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
10/31 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
11/2 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
11/3 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/4 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
11/6 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at XL Live
