Bleachers Perform A Whole Set While Traveling On Bus From NYC To New Jersey

Bleachers are no strangers to playing music in unconventional places. Back In February, Jack Antonoff literally took a seat in the Holland Tunnel to give an acoustic performance of "45" and "Chinatown" and I've never wanted to get stuck in traffic so badly.

Now, Antonoff and the gang are, quite literally, back on the move. To help promote their upcoming album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, the band played a handful of songs while riding a bus from New York to New Jersey, and let's just say that's one very lucky bus driver!

Somehow the band was able to squeeze a drum kit, guitars, a keyboard, mics, and amps onto the bus and perform effortlessly all while not getting motion sickness — which is quite impressive, to say the least.

Aside from performing the new album's lead single, "Stop Making This Hurt," Antonoff also played some oldies including “Who I Want You To Love” from Strange Desire and a cover of the Beatles' "Hard Day's Night" which have all been uploaded to YouTube this week.