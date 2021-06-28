BTS Teams Up With Ed Sheeran For New Song

Ed Sheeran and BTS have teamed up again for the group's new record.

In an interview with Most Requested Live! on Saturday (June 26) to promote his own new single "Bad Habits," Sheeran confirmed his newest collaboration to the K-pop sensation and said he was looking forward to their new music, according to Firstpost.

"I've actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I've just written a song for their new record," he said. "And they're super, super cool guys as well."