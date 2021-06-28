BTS Teams Up With Ed Sheeran For New Song
By Sarah Tate
June 28, 2021
Ed Sheeran and BTS have teamed up again for the group's new record.
In an interview with Most Requested Live! on Saturday (June 26) to promote his own new single "Bad Habits," Sheeran confirmed his newest collaboration to the K-pop sensation and said he was looking forward to their new music, according to Firstpost.
"I've actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I've just written a song for their new record," he said. "And they're super, super cool guys as well."
.@edsheeran says he's "just written" a new song for @BTS_twt 👀 #MRLxEdSheeran #BTS #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/OpScEhx6yT— Most Requested Live (@MostRequestLive) June 27, 2021
According to NME, Big Hit Music, the label behind BTS, also confirmed the news to South Korean media: "It is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in BTS' new song."
The name of the song hasn't been officially announced, but fans quickly set to work attempting to learn more. In an Instagram story on Monday, the "Shape of You" singer was asked what his favorite BTS song was, and he cheekily replied, "I'd say my favorite BTS song is their new song, 'Permission to Dance.'"
Ed Sheeran via Instagram Story— BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) June 28, 2021
“I’d say my favorite BTS song is their new song, Permission to Dance.”@edsheeran @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/g9rBGIJIhY
As diehard fans may remember, this isn't the first time the British crooner and and Korean pop group have teamed up on a record. In 2019, Sheeran and BTS collaborated on the the latter's "Make It Right" from the album "Map of the Soul: Persona."