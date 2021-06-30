Famous Comedians You Didn't Know Were From North Carolina

North Carolina might be most known for its beautiful scenery and booming industries, but plenty of funny people come from the Tar Heel State. After all, every comedian has to get their start somewhere.

Here's a list of some of the famous comedians who have called North Carolina home.

Cliff Cash

Born in Gastonia, Cliff Cash worked in sales and real estate before becoming a full-time comic. Cash said his comedy is inspired by George Carlin, combining political commentary and satire in his sets. In January 2021, he released his album "Half Way There," which rocketed to Number 1 on the iTunes comedy chart.

Affion Crockett

Affion Crockett, a jack of all trades from Fayetteville, has grown into a well-known actor, comedian and writer as well as a music producer, dancer and rapper. He has appeared in several films and TV shows, such as Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, The Wedding Ringer, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Blackish and Wild 'n Out with Nick Cannon. He was even featured on HBO's Def Comedy Jam in the '90s.

Jim David

Originally from Asheville, Jim David is a stand-up comic, actor and writer who was notably the first openly gay comedian to land his own special on Comedy Central in 2000. Prior to becoming a comedian, he was a high school drama teacher and has even appeared in several off-Broadway shows.

Ali Farahnakian

Improv comedian Ali Farahnakian grew up in North Carolina before moving to Chicago, where he joined the Upright Citizens Brigade group along with other future famous comedians like Amy Pohler, Horatio Sanz, Matt Besser, and more. After writing for Saturday Night Live from 1999-2000, he founded NYC's The Peoples Improv Theater.

Fortune Feimster

Born in Charlotte, Fortune Feimster is an actress, writer and comedian who has been featured on several shows, like Last Comic Standing and The Mindy Project. In 2019, it was reported that she would also be involved in a reboot of The L Word, a new show called The L Word: Generation Q.

Andy Griffith

Another North Carolina native who wore many hats in Andy Griffith, who was an actor, comedian, producer and writer as well as a southern gospel singer. Born in Mount Airy, Griffith's expansive career made huge impacts over seven decades before his death in 2012, but his most famous roles are, of course, The Andy Griffith Show and Matlock.

Lauren Holt

Another funny lady born in Charlotte, Lauren Holt's career in comedy took off after she joined the Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles. In 2020, she became a featured cast member on Saturday Night Live, making her the youngest woman on the cast and the first female member to be born in the '90s.

Amy Sedaris

Amy Sedaris grew up in Raleigh and has built a successful career as an actress, writer and comedian. She has appeared in several popular films and TV series, including Elf, Maid in Manhattan, BoJack Horseman and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. She's even been nominated for an Outstanding Variety Sketch Show Emmy twice for her series At Home with Amy Sedaris.

Ari Shaffir

Born in New York City, Ari Shaffir and his family moved to North Carolina where they lived until he was 9 years old. Shaffir is known as a writer and comedian who hosts multiple podcasts like Skeptic Tank and Punch Drunk Sports. He has also been featured several times as a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Duncan Trussell

Duncan Trussell, from Asheville, is an actor and stand-up comic known for his podcast The Duncan Trussell Family Hour as well as appearances on The Joe Rogan Experience and Joe Rogan Questions Everything. He can also be found voicing Clancy on the animated Netflix series The Midnight Gospel.