Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge have been getting our reunion hopes up for a while now, and during a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Travis Barker chimed in on the likelihood of getting blink-182's most famous lineup back together.

“Never say never,” he said when asked about the possibility of a reunion. “I talk to Tom all the time. We send funny texts and stuff. The times of bad blood and the misunderstandings between us are so over with. It’s all love. We all three talk, and we’re all friends. So, yeah, I will never say never. I think if the time was right and it just made sense…”

As for what's next with blink's current iteration, the drummer said they're hoping to complete their 10th studio album and plan a tour next year. “I think that’s going to happen more in 2022,” he said. "I have so many [other] things I’m obligated to do this year. I want to spend the right amount of time on the Blink album and make sure it’s one of the best pieces of work we’ve ever done…. It will be my priority. It will be the only thing I’m working on.”

Of course, plans may change now that Hoppus is undergoing chemotherapy treatment. When he confirmed his cancer diagnosis last week, Barker and DeLonge both sent their love.