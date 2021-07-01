BTS Unveil Tracks For 'Butter' CD Single, Including Collab With Ed Sheeran
By Sarah Tate
July 1, 2021
BTS unveiled the track listing for the group's new "Butter" CD single on Thursday (July 1), including a song co-written by a certain British singer-songwriter. The new song will mark the second collaboration between BTS and Ed Sheeran, who first teamed up on the group's 2019 track "Make It Right."
The new track, titled "Permission to Dance," was written by Sheeran, his frequent collaborator Steve Mac, Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews, who helped pen the supergroup's newest single "Butter," Billboard reports.
The new CD single include four tracks, "Butter" and "Permission to Dance" as well as instrumental versions of each. "Butter" has been at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart since it was released May 21.
Check out the colorful announcement below.
#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTS_Butter Tracklist#PermissiontoDance pic.twitter.com/16fWbwAi7T— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) July 1, 2021
The "Bad Habits" singer teased his new collab with the K-pop sensation in an interview with Most Requested Live! last week.
"I've actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I've just written a song for their new record," he said while also praising the group. "And they're super, super cool guys as well."
When a fan asked Sheeran what his favorite song was, the British singer replied, "I'd say my favorite BTS song is their new song, 'Permission to Dance.'"
BTS' new "Butter" CD single will be released July 9.