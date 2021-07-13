13-Year-Old Dancer From Texas Stuns 'America's Got Talent' Judges

By Anna Gallegos

July 13, 2021

Photo: NBCUniversal

A 13-year-old girl from the DFW area absolutely wowed the judges during her audition for season 16 of "America's Got Talent."

Breez Carver, of Lantana, performed an emotional dance routine set to Kelly Clarkson's "Piece By Piece" during the July 6 episode.

The teen told the judges that she started dancing when she was 5 or 6 years old as a way to break out of her shell.

“When I was little, I was adopted. So I was really young, and I was really shy, and I’d always hide behind my mom. And then my parents that I love so much, they thought that dancing would be really good for my confidence, and now I love it,” Breez told the judges before her performance.

The judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum unanimously decided to advance Breez to the next round while the audience gave her a standing ovation.

“Breez, that was perfection. You were meant to do this,” Vergara said. “You looked like you were floating, that you were enjoying it. You looked beautiful.”

“I can feel everything when you dance. You dance with your face, with your emotions,” Klum said. “I really had chills. It was absolutely beautiful.”

In the next round, Breez will perform in front of the judges and a guest judge. The next episode airs Tuesday, July 13, on NBC at 7 p.m. Central.

