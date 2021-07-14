WATCH: Tom Brady Trolls Former Teammates With Hilarious Video

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took playful jabs at some of his favorite former wide receiver targets on Tuesday (July 13) via Twitter.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a video of himself throwing passes to three young boys, who he addresses as "Welker," "Edelman" and "Amendola," in reference to former New England Patriots teammates Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola, all of whom were considered "undersized" by the average standards of the NFL wide receiver position.

Brady finished the video with a shoutout to longtime former Patriots and current Buccaneers teammate Rob Gronkowski, excitedly asking, "where you at Gronk?"

"Great to have Wes, Jules and Danny out in Montana this week! Just missing my tightest tight end @WesWelker @Edelman11 @DannyAmendola@RobGronkowski," Brady tweeted along with the video.

Both Edelman and Gronkowski responded to Brady's post, with Edelman quote-tweeting, "This feels like an attack" and Gronkowski replying, "Sorry I couldn't make it, I'm busy tightening up my end even more."

Edelman announced his retirement in April after spending his entire 12-year NFL career with the Patriots, playing alongside Brady every year prior to the 2020 campaign, and ranks second in franchise history for career receptions (620), fourth in receiving yards (6,822) and ninth in receiving touchdowns (36.)

The 34-year-old was part of three Super Bowl teams, including the Patriots' most recent championship, which saw Edelman earn MVP honors in Super Bowl LIII.

Amendola won two Super Bowls (XLIX, LI) playing alongside Brady during four seasons (2013-17) in New England.

Welker spent six seasons playing alongside Brady from 2007-12, which took place between the franchise's six Super Bowl championships.

Brady and Gronkowski both spent their entire NFL careers with the Patriots prior to joining the Buccaneers last offseason.

Brady was selected in the sixth-round of the 2000 NFL Draft and led the Pats to six Super Bowl championships during his 20 seasons with the organization. Gronkowski, who was selected by New England at No. 42 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft, spent his first nine seasons in the organization, winning three championships alongside Brady before initially retiring in 2019.

Brady signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent in March 2020 and was soon joined by Gronkowski -- who came out of retirement shortly after Brady's decision -- after he was acquired by the Bucs via trade.

True to form, Brady and Gronkowski enjoyed record-setting performances during Super Bowl LV.

Brady finished the game with 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017.)

Gronkowski led the Buccaneers with six receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns, the first of which set a new NFL record for most postseason touchdowns by a duo, as the 13th between himself and Brady during their lengthy run as teammates.

Brady and Gronkowski, who had previously appeared in five Super Bowls together prior to their most recent game, connected on an 8-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, which surpassed former San Francisco 49ers Joe Montana and Jerry Rice's previous record of 12.

Brady later connected with Gronkowski on a 17-yard touchdown with 6:05 remaining in the second quarter to extend the Bucs' lead to 14-3 and set the new record at 14 touchdowns.

The duo has now won four Super Bowls together, while Brady -- who won his record-setting fifth Super Bowl MVP -- has won seven all-time, the most by an NFL quarterback.