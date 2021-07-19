Music City Grand Prix To Feature Weekend Of Concerts, Street Racing

By Sarah Tate

July 19, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

As the debut of the Music City Grand Prix quickly approaches, organizers have announced the schedule for the three-day event.

The Music City Grand Prix will close off areas of Nashville while drivers race around the city as part of the international IndyCar Series street circuit race August 6-8, according to FOX 17. This will be the first street course added to the series since 2013.

Throughout the race, drivers will zoom around a 2.17-mile loop, from Nissan Stadium to the streets of downtown Nashville, crossing the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge to do. By crossing the Cumberland River, the Music City Grand Prix will be one of the only motorsports events to cross a major body of water.

The weekend's events kick off Friday, August 6 with some live music followed by a series of practices. Saturday's schedule is similar but includes a walk/bike event, qualifying race, and headline concert, concluding with a fireworks show. On Sunday, a nondenominational worship service will be held prior to the Grand Prix, and the night will end with another concert.

Check out the schedule below.

Since this is Music City, organizers weren't going to pass up the opportunity to have some big names performing throughout the weekend as well, including Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Jon Pardi and Justin Moore, per FOX 17.

For more information on the Music City Grand Prix, visit event's website here.

