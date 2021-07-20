Disgruntled Aaron Rodgers Turned Down Record Extension With Packers: Report

Aaron Rodgers reportedly turned down a massive contract extension with the Green Bay Packers this offseason amid reports of his displeasure with the organization.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, who initially broke the news of Rodgers being "disgruntled" with the Packers in April, reports the two-year extension offered by Green Bay would have made Rodgers the highest-paid player in football, according to sources.

Schefter initially reported Rodgers "is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team" on the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in April.

"The Packers are aware of his feelings, concerned about them and have had team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur each fly out on separate trips to meet with Rodgers at various points this offseason, sources told ESPN," Schefter wrote at the time.

Earlier this month, Rodgers addressed his ongoing situation with the Green Bay Packers during TNT's long anticipated The Match event after publicly confirming reports that he was "disgruntled" with the organization.

"I don't know, B.A., we'll see," Rodgers said when TNT's Brian Anderson asked if he planned on returning to the Packers in 2021. "We'll see, won't we?"

Anderson then asked about September 12, to which Rodgers asked, "What's that one?"

Anderson clarified that it was the date of the Packers' season opener against the Saints, to which the reigning NFL MVP once again said, "I don't know, B.A., we'll see."