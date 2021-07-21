Jonas Brothers Jokingly Challenge Hemsworth Brothers To A Fight

By Sarah Tate

July 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Can we expect to see the Jonas Brothers and the Hemsworth brothers match up in the next big fight?

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (July 20), the pop group hilariously challenged the three Hemsworth brothers, Chris, Liam and Luke, to a fight, per People.

"We're gonna take a note out of all the YouTubers that are having these boxing matches," Joe joked, making Kevin and Nick laugh and causing host Jimmy Fallon to shout, "Don't do it!" "We're gonna have a big UFC match. It's gonna be us versus the Hemsworth brothers."

Seeing as Chris Hemsworth literally portrays a superhero, the Jonas Brothers may get more than they bargained for if they actually accept the offer. So far, however, they don't have to worry.

"The Hemsworths haven't emailed us back yet," Joe joked, "but I think it's going to be big."

Check out the interview below.

The trio were on The Tonight Show to promote their book, Blood: A Memoir By the Jonas Brothers, and their new show leading up to the Tokyo Olympics. The hour-long special, Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers, premieres July 21 at 8 p.m. on NBC and will follow the trio's journey as they compete for a spot on Team USA.

