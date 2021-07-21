Offset Shares Plans For Cardi B's Push Present Ahead Of Baby No. 2

As Cardi B and Offset prepare to welcome baby number 2, the Migos rapper stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to speak with guest host Anthony Anderson about his plans to celebrate the new addition to their family, per E! News.

During their interview on Tuesday's show (July 20), the Black-ish star asked Offset if he plans to get a special gift for his wife when she gives birth, a growing tradition known as a "push present."

"Your wife seems like she's the type of woman who would expect a push gift after pushing these babies out," said Anderson, also referencing how the couple regularly purchase extravagant gifts for each other and their daughter. "Do you have a push gift in mind?"

The "Bad and Boujee" rapper's answer of "no" caused the audience to break into laughter, but he quickly shared his reasoning.

"I feel like the gift is the beautiful child already," he said. Despite this sweet answer, he added that he does intend to do something special for his wife. "I'ma get her a gift, though. I got to."