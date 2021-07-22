Billie Eilish Delves Into The Making Of 'Happier Than Ever'

In a new interview, Billie Eilish delved into the making of her upcoming album, including her inspirations and how she hopes fans will perceive it.

Eilish sat down for an interview with Vevo as the release date of her latest album, Happier Than Ever, approaches. It’s slated to drop on July 30.

“I wanted to make a very timeless record the wasn’t just timeless in terms of what other people thought, but really just timeless for myself,” Eilish told Vevo of Happier Than Ever. “I gathered a lot of inspiration from a lot of older artists that I grew up loving. Mostly Julie London and a lot of Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee.”

So far, fans have had a taste of what’s coming: “NDA,” “Lost Cause” and “Your Power.”

“The songs on the album are all over the place and very, I think, versatile and different to one another, but also are very cohesive, which is a big goal for me, is to make things feel like the same project but not like the same song over and over again,” Eilish explained of the track list. She added later: “Choosing singles — I don’t really know why I choose the ones I choose, I just do. My brain’s just like ‘oh, yeah, this one, of course.’ I have no clue what’s gonna be big or not… I’m always wrong. It’s nice because it makes it easier for me to know that I’m not picking something because I think it’ll be big. I’m picking something because I have real, actual feelings about it and believe in it on my own…”

When fans can hear the rest of the album, Eilish hopes they hear something relatable “and maybe make a change in their life that makes them happier.” She also opened up about overcoming pressure and anxiety to feel more confident “in my craft” while making Happier Than Ever.

Watch the interview here.