Jimmie Allen Shares Sneak Peek Of 'Family Feud' Match With Nev Schulman

And the survey says ... Jimmie Allen is making his debut on Celebrity Family Feud.

On Thursday (July 22), the "Make Me Want To" singer took to Instagram to share a preview of the upcoming episode, which airs Sunday night (July 25). Allen is one of several country music stars, comedians and movie stars set to appear on the show. In the short clip, he even gets a shout out from host Steve Harvey.

"It's going down Sunday," the country artist wrote alongside a preview of what viewers can expect to see in the episode. He even included a photo show a matchup against Catfish host Nev Schulman. "Tune into [Family Feud] Team Allen v Team [Nev]."