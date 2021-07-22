Jimmie Allen Shares Sneak Peek Of 'Family Feud' Match With Nev Schulman

By Sarah Tate

July 22, 2021

And the survey says ... Jimmie Allen is making his debut on Celebrity Family Feud.

On Thursday (July 22), the "Make Me Want To" singer took to Instagram to share a preview of the upcoming episode, which airs Sunday night (July 25). Allen is one of several country music stars, comedians and movie stars set to appear on the show. In the short clip, he even gets a shout out from host Steve Harvey.

"It's going down Sunday," the country artist wrote alongside a preview of what viewers can expect to see in the episode. He even included a photo show a matchup against Catfish host Nev Schulman. "Tune into [Family Feud] Team Allen v Team [Nev]."

In addition to his appearance on the celebrity game show, Allen is continuing to focus on his music, including an upcoming new album, and is writing his own children's book. He hopes the book will help empower kids to use their voice.

"Give them confidence to speak up for themselves, encourage themselves, but also encourage other people," he said during an appearance on Good Morning America. "For me it started off as just something to leave to my children other than music. It's super cool and I'm definitely looking forward to people reading the book."

He and his wife, Alexis Gale, are also awaiting the birth of their second child together after announcing they were expecting last month. The new baby, another girl, will join the couple's 1-year-old daughter Naomi and 6-year-old Aadyn, Allen's son from a previous relationship.

