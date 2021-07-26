WATCH: Blake Shelton Joins Gwen Stefani On Stage For Cover Of No Doubt Hit

Blake Shelton surprised fans at a country festival in Wisconsin last week when he brought out his new wife, Gwen Stefani, to perform a classic hit from her band No Doubt.

The country superstar had finished his set at the Country Thunder Festival on July 18 when he treated the audience to an encore performance, per Taste of Country. After starting and stopping multiple guitar riffs, and bantering with his bandmates, he began playing the unmistakable opening of No Doubt's "Don't Speak."

That's when Stefani emerged, making her way to Shelton before she began singing the 25-year-old hit. Shelton stepped back, allowing his wife to take center stage and belt out the hit as he accompanied her on guitar.

The performance was captured by a fan who later posted the video online. Check out the surprise performance below.