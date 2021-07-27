Mark Hoppus Plays Bass For First Time Since Cancer Diagnosis: Watch

By Katrina Nattress

July 27, 2021

Mark Hoppus has reached a new milestone in his fight against cancer: He finally feels well enough to play music.

The blink-182 bandleader picked up his bass for the first time since getting diagnosed with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Stage IV-A (the same cancer his mom had, and beat) April during a Twitch livestream on Monday (July 26).

“Not only is this the first time that I’ve tried to play these songs in well over a year, this is the first time that I’ve felt well enough to play my bass since I was diagnosed,” he revealed to fans before playing the 2005 track "Not Now," grinning the whole time.

Watch the clip above.

This good news follows Mark receiving "the best possible news" after taking "a test that may very well determine if I live or die" last week.

“Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news," he wrote on Twitter at the time. "I’m so grateful and confused and also sick from last week’s chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer.”

blink-182

