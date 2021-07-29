Halsey Teases New Song In Second Trailer For Upcoming Film
By Sarah Tate
July 29, 2021
Halsey dropped the second trailer for their new film If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, based on their upcoming album of the same name. The film will premiere in select cities around the world on August 25, with the album releasing two days later on August 27.
The "Without Me" singer dropped the first trailer for the hour-long film experience, directed by Colin Tilley, earlier this month, the second trailer includes a preview of a new track. While the name of the song isn't officially announced, the teaser is labeled as the "woman/god trailer" and features a different sound to previous hints at the album., per Stereogum.
Check out the new trailer below, featuring a preview of the new track.
The trailer comes one day after the "Graveyard" singer shared the film's official poster designed by Garrett Hilliker and photographed by Lucas Garrido. Garrido also photographed the cover art for the new album, which is produced by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.
Tickets for the limited showing, as well as a list of cities where the film will be playing, go on sale August 3 and can be found here.
Halsey previously said that their fourth album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, will explore the "joys and horrors" of pregnancy and birth. They recently welcomed their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.