Halsey Teases New Song In Second Trailer For Upcoming Film

Halsey dropped the second trailer for their new film If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, based on their upcoming album of the same name. The film will premiere in select cities around the world on August 25, with the album releasing two days later on August 27.

The "Without Me" singer dropped the first trailer for the hour-long film experience, directed by Colin Tilley, earlier this month, the second trailer includes a preview of a new track. While the name of the song isn't officially announced, the teaser is labeled as the "woman/god trailer" and features a different sound to previous hints at the album., per Stereogum.

Check out the new trailer below, featuring a preview of the new track.