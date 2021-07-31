Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance At Luke Bryan's Nashville Concert
By Peyton Blakemore
July 31, 2021
Morgan Wallen surprised fans in Nashville on Friday (July 30), appearing at Luke Bryan’s sold-out show at Bridgestone Arena.
The 28-year-old singer was welcomed on stage by Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard.
“A really good friend of mine is here backstage tonight,” Jason told Luke onstage. “I don’t know if you know this.” Luke then asked, “Do I need another tequila shot to get through this?"
Before the country star's question could be answered, Morgan walked onstage as Jason proclaimed, “Only in Nashville.”
The country stars went on to make a toast before Morgan sang two of his tracks: "Whiskey Glasses" and "More Than My Hometown."
I can’t love you more than my hometownnn 💃🏼 @MorganWallen @LukeBryanOnline @Jason_Aldean @THubbmusic pic.twitter.com/FAjWh0xOnK— ✨Chelsea J (@CJlovesJD) July 31, 2021
Morgan's performance marked his first major concert appearance since he was filmed using a racial slur earlier this year. In February, a video surfaced of Morgan saying the n-word outside of his home. The incident resulted in Morgan having his music removed from radio rotation and streaming services.
In the months since, Morgan has stayed out of the public eye. Earlier this month, however, he spoke to Good Morning America about the incident.
"I think I was just ignorant about it," Wallen said of his use of the racial slur. "I don't think I sat down and was, like, 'Hey, is this right or is this wrong?'"
I’ll take Morgan Wallen, Fl Ga Line and Jason Andean as well pic.twitter.com/ki7WBKDsqO— nhoffmeister (@nhoffmeister1) July 31, 2021