Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance At Luke Bryan's Nashville Concert

Morgan Wallen surprised fans in Nashville on Friday (July 30), appearing at Luke Bryan’s sold-out show at Bridgestone Arena.

The 28-year-old singer was welcomed on stage by Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard.

“A really good friend of mine is here backstage tonight,” Jason told Luke onstage. “I don’t know if you know this.” Luke then asked, “Do I need another tequila shot to get through this?"

Before the country star's question could be answered, Morgan walked onstage as Jason proclaimed, “Only in Nashville.”

The country stars went on to make a toast before Morgan sang two of his tracks: "Whiskey Glasses" and "More Than My Hometown."