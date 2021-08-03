Watch Chris Lane Bring Young Fan On Stage During Performance Of 'For Her'

By Sarah Tate

August 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A young fan got the surprise of her life when attending her very first concert last week.

Chris Lane was in the middle of his show at the Roof Garden Ballroom in Arnolds Park, Iowa, on Friday (July 30) when he prepared to serenade the audience with his hit single "For Her." Before he began, however, he pointed to 8-year-old Macy and brought her on stage to dedicate the song for her.

"Alright Macy, come here, I want you to take a seat right here," the country star told her, pointing to a chair in the middle of the stage. "This is going to be so easy for you, alright? You don't have to do anything, all you got to do is sit there and smile and I'll take care of the rest. I have a song that I want to dedicate to you right now and it's called 'For Her.'"

Throughout the performance, Lane twirled his young fan around the stage, tossed her his hat and gave her a signed shirt to remember the special night, per Music Mayhem.

Check out the sweet moment below.

Lane and his wife, Lauren, recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Dutton Walker. While the couple were excited about their new addition, things quickly took a turn and Dutton ended up in the emergency room. After spending a night in the hospital, they were able to bring baby Dutton home and have been enjoying the struggles of parenthood ever since.

