WATCH: Julian Edelman Hilariously Wishes Tom Brady Happy Birthday

The clip cuts back to Brady's game of catch, with the caption "*denied*" placed over the football as it sails back to him.

On the second throw, the caption "*referee*" is placed over the jugs machine and "*high five attempt*" once again over the football, followed by a clip of Brady being denied a high five from a referee during the 2020 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady then takes a few steps back and fires off a throw with "*birthday high five*" captioned over the football on the throw that caused the machine to topple over, which is followed by a clip of Edelman aggressively giving him a high five on the sideline during their time together in New England.

Edelman captioned the Instagram post, "Will someone give my friend @tombrady a high five today? It’s his birthday. HBD bubs 🎂"

Recently, Brady took playful jabs at some of his favorite former wide receiver targets, including Edelman.

The 44-year-old quarterback shared a video of himself throwing passes to three young boys, who he addresses as "Welker," "Edelman" and "Amendola," in reference to the recently retired receiver and fellow former Patriots teammates Wes Welker and Danny Amendola, all of whom were considered "undersized" by the average standards of the NFL wide receiver position.

Brady finished the video with a shoutout to longtime former Patriots and current Buccaneers teammate Rob Gronkowski, excitedly asking, "where you at Gronk?"

"Great to have Wes, Jules and Danny out in Montana this week! Just missing my tightest tight end @WesWelker@Edelman11@DannyAmendola@RobGronkowski," Brady tweeted along with the video.

Both Edelman and Gronkowski responded to Brady's post, with Edelman quote-tweeting, "This feels like an attack" and Gronkowski replying, "Sorry I couldn't make it, I'm busy tightening up my end even more."