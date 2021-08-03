WATCH: Julian Edelman Hilariously Wishes Tom Brady Happy Birthday
By Jason Hall
August 3, 2021
New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman hilariously wished friend and longtime former teammate Tom Brady a happy birthday by acknowledging one of the quarterback's few career lapses.
Edelman shared a video on his verified Instagram account featuring an edited version of Brady's recent viral video showcasing the quarterback playing catch with a jugs machine, throwing two passes into the machine, which shoots them back out before dropping back and firing one las throw through the machine, causing it to fall over and spit the ball back into the air.
In Edelman's video, however, a caption of "*high five attempt*" is placed over the football and "*teammate*" is placed over the jugs machine during Brady's first throw, before a clip of the seven-time Super Bowl champion awkwardly holding up his hand for an unreciprocated high-five from his then-Patriots teammates is spliced in.
The clip cuts back to Brady's game of catch, with the caption "*denied*" placed over the football as it sails back to him.
On the second throw, the caption "*referee*" is placed over the jugs machine and "*high five attempt*" once again over the football, followed by a clip of Brady being denied a high five from a referee during the 2020 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady then takes a few steps back and fires off a throw with "*birthday high five*" captioned over the football on the throw that caused the machine to topple over, which is followed by a clip of Edelman aggressively giving him a high five on the sideline during their time together in New England.
Edelman captioned the Instagram post, "Will someone give my friend @tombrady a high five today? It’s his birthday. HBD bubs 🎂"
Recently, Brady took playful jabs at some of his favorite former wide receiver targets, including Edelman.
The 44-year-old quarterback shared a video of himself throwing passes to three young boys, who he addresses as "Welker," "Edelman" and "Amendola," in reference to the recently retired receiver and fellow former Patriots teammates Wes Welker and Danny Amendola, all of whom were considered "undersized" by the average standards of the NFL wide receiver position.
Brady finished the video with a shoutout to longtime former Patriots and current Buccaneers teammate Rob Gronkowski, excitedly asking, "where you at Gronk?"
"Great to have Wes, Jules and Danny out in Montana this week! Just missing my tightest tight end @WesWelker@Edelman11@DannyAmendola@RobGronkowski," Brady tweeted along with the video.
Both Edelman and Gronkowski responded to Brady's post, with Edelman quote-tweeting, "This feels like an attack" and Gronkowski replying, "Sorry I couldn't make it, I'm busy tightening up my end even more."
Great to have Wes, Jules and Danny out in Montana this week! Just missing my tightest tight end @WesWelker @Edelman11 @DannyAmendola @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/ZRfemGgdPH— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 13, 2021
Edelman announced his retirement in April after spending his entire 12-year NFL career with the Patriots, playing alongside Brady every year prior to the 2020 campaign, and ranks second in franchise history for career receptions (620), fourth in receiving yards (6,822) and ninth in receiving touchdowns (36.)
The 34-year-old was part of three Super Bowl teams, including the Patriots' most recent championship, which saw Edelman earn MVP honors in Super Bowl LIII.
In February, Brady recorded 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing in Super Bowl LV, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017).
Brady now owns a 7-3 record all-time in the NFL's biggest game -- winning six previous Super Bowls with the New England Patriots -- and surpassed his own previous record for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback (6) set in February 2019. The 43-year-old also broke his own record as the oldest quarterback to both start and win a Super Bowl also set in 2019.
The win was Tampa Bay's second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The Buccaneers are also the only team in NFL history to both host and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.