PHOTO: Julian Edelman Sings With Lionel Richie At Kraft Birthday Party
By Jason Hall
August 2, 2021
New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman recently had a "full circle moment."
During Patriots owner Robert Kraft's surprise 80th birthday party, the former wide receiver apparently shared the stage with music legend Lionel Richie, as shown in a photo shared on Edelman's verified Instagram account.
"Dancin’ on the ceiling for the bosses 80th 🎶 #RKK #LRC," Edelman captioned, referencing Richie's hit song.
The moment wasn't lost on the Patriots' verified Twitter account, which pointed out that a mic'd up Edelman previously dropped a reference to one of Richie's song, 'All Night Long' during New England's 2019 AFC Divisional Playoff victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
"All night long. Like Lionel Richie, bro. All. Night. Long," Edelman said while sitting on the sideline after a big play.
Well this is a full circle moment.@Edelman11 | @LionelRichie pic.twitter.com/o8xMMwbbFQ— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 2, 2021
Edelman, head coach Bill Belichick and numerous other Patriots legends were among a star-studded guest list of major names at Kraft's surprise party.
Page Six reports Kraft believed he was attending a party for close friend Michael Rubin, owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, at Rubin's mansion in the Hamptons, but was instead the guest of honor for his own belated birthday party.
The guest list included singer Adele -- who reportedly attended the event with her new boyfriend, NBA super agent Rich Paul -- Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, Meek Mill, Billie Jean King and Gayle King.
Belichick's longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, shared a photo of herself with the six-time Super Bowl champion coach attending the event on Sunday (July 25).
Current Patriots star Devin McCourty and retired former quarterback Drew Bledsoe were also spotted at the event
Rubin joked that Bledsoe was a backup option to former teammate Tom Brady, who was unable to attend the event in a photo shared on his Instagram account.
"Amazing night finally celebrating Robert 80th bday! @tombrady couldn’t make it so he sent his back up @drewbledsoe! 😂😂 ps loving Drew’s @doublebackwine," Rubin shared in a photo of himself alongside Bledsoe and Kraft.
Brady famously took over for Bledsoe after the former quarterback experienced a near-fatal injury during Week 2 of the 2001 season, holding the starting role for the next 20 seasons before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason.
"Easy!! Tommy was my backup buddy," Bledsoe commented in response to the photo."
"3 amazing guys right there and nobody taught me more then @drewbledsoe one of the nfl GREATS," Brady commented.