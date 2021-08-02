PHOTO: Julian Edelman Sings With Lionel Richie At Kraft Birthday Party

New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman recently had a "full circle moment."

During Patriots owner Robert Kraft's surprise 80th birthday party, the former wide receiver apparently shared the stage with music legend Lionel Richie, as shown in a photo shared on Edelman's verified Instagram account.

"Dancin’ on the ceiling for the bosses 80th 🎶 #RKK #LRC," Edelman captioned, referencing Richie's hit song.

The moment wasn't lost on the Patriots' verified Twitter account, which pointed out that a mic'd up Edelman previously dropped a reference to one of Richie's song, 'All Night Long' during New England's 2019 AFC Divisional Playoff victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.