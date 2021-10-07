Ariana Grande Granted Five-Year Restraining Order From Stalker

By Ariel King

October 7, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A judge has granted Ariana Grande a restraining order against the man who allegedly flashed a knife while camped outside her home. The man had been arrested on September 10, and is due to make a court appearance on Thursday, October 7. Grande previously alleged that the man, Aharon Brown, had been following her over the course of seven months.

"The fact that Mr. Brown has been regularly coming to my home for over six months terrifies me," Grande said in her statement requesting the restraining order. "Based on his threats, I am fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family."

Grande also alleged that the man threatened to kill her when he allegedly flashed a hunting knife while standing outside her home on September 9. The incident led to Brown being arrested after security requested that he leave.

In addition to the restraining order that Grande has been granted, Brown is facing a felony brandishing charge for the incident. Grande had previously been granted a temporary restraining order ahead of the hearing. Grande's petition also includes protection for her husband, Dalton Gomez.

While Grande has been caught up in obtaining a restraining order against Brown, the singer has remained busy on the professional front. The past few months alone have seen Grande launching her own beauty brand, r.e.m. Beauty, and joining this season of The Voice as the show's newest coach. Grande is also set to appear on Kelly Clarkson's upcoming Christmas album.

Ariana Grande
