FINNEAS Reveals He Does Not Want To Reach Billie Eilish's Level Of Fame

With the release of his debut solo album on the horizon, FINNEAS reveals he is content with his career. Optimist comes off the heels of Billie Eilish's sophomore record, Happier Than Ever, and arrives on October 15. Ahead of his solo debut, the producer, singer, and songwriter sat down with Irish Times to discuss his upcoming record, and reflect on how he and his sister rose to fame at such a young age.

"Billie is so famous that people that aren't fans of hers at all are taking photos of her while she's walking through a park so that they can show their friend in a photo that they saw her," FINNEAS said in his Irish Times interview. "Stuff like that, or paparazzi or articles, just make your life way harder."

Collaborating since they were kids and releasing two tremendously successful albums together, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Happier Than Ever, FINNEAS and Eilish have broken records and balanced each other out. Neither one of them expected to reach the level of success that they did, the pair selling out arenas, sweeping the Grammys, and even writing the theme song for Daniel Craig's final Bond outing, No Time To Die. But Finneas has managed to remain slightly behind the scenes in his work with Eilish, his sister taking more of the spotlight.

"The spotlight is fun in smaller doses," FINNEAS said. "Being as famous as Billie is or, you know, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Beyoncé, Jay Z-level famous – that all seems like a drag. That doesn't seem like very much fun at all."

FINNEAS recently performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival twice – once as a solo act, and once on stage with his younger sister. He also joined Coldplay on stage during Global Citizen Live, him and Eilish singing "Fix You" alongside Chris Martin. FINNEAS later told NME that he felt the performance was surreal, and that the moment felt as though it were a dream.