Silk Sonic Announces November Release Date For Debut Album

Silk Sonic sees both Mars and Anderson .Paak floating into '70s disco and R&B territory, and the two brought Motown to the Grammy's during last year's awards. The pair of artists announced they were forming Silk Sonic last March, and teased the new album along with the release of their first single, "Leave The Door Open." An Evening With Silk Sonic acts as the first full-length release Mars has worked on since his 2016 album, 24K Magic. Meanwhile, Anderson .Paak released his fourth studio record, Ventura, in 2019.

November 12 will be an exciting day for music fans, as Taylor Swift will also be releasing Red: Taylor's Version that same day. Swift initially planned to release her record a week later, but amid rumors that Adele's album would be landing on November 19, the release date was pushed up a week.

Meanwhile, Anderson .Paak made headlines with his new tattoo that requests he not have any posthumous releases. His forearm now reads, "When I'm gone, please don't release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached. Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public."