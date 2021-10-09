Silk Sonic Announces November Release Date For Debut Album

By Ariel King

October 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

When Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak announced the formation of Silk Sonic, fans were more than thrilled. Their first few singles, "Leave The Door Open" and "Skate," proved the collaboration was better than they could have ever dreamed. Yet fans didn't expect a full-length release from the duo until 2022. Until now.

Taking to Twitter, Bruno Mars has revealed that not only is Silk Sonic's album arriving shortly, but fans can expect it next month on November 12. The release date happens to fall on Mars' 36th birthday and Anderson .Paak's own post announcing the album celebrates that fact.

Silk Sonic sees both Mars and Anderson .Paak floating into '70s disco and R&B territory, and the two brought Motown to the Grammy's during last year's awards. The pair of artists announced they were forming Silk Sonic last March, and teased the new album along with the release of their first single, "Leave The Door Open." An Evening With Silk Sonic acts as the first full-length release Mars has worked on since his 2016 album, 24K Magic. Meanwhile, Anderson .Paak released his fourth studio record, Ventura, in 2019.

November 12 will be an exciting day for music fans, as Taylor Swift will also be releasing Red: Taylor's Version that same day. Swift initially planned to release her record a week later, but amid rumors that Adele's album would be landing on November 19, the release date was pushed up a week.

Meanwhile, Anderson .Paak made headlines with his new tattoo that requests he not have any posthumous releases. His forearm now reads, "When I'm gone, please don't release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached. Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public."

