2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards: See The Full List of Nominees

Millions of people have been listening all year long, and now, their favorite podcasts are about to be celebrated during the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

The iHeartRadio Podcast Awards are returning to the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles on January 13th, 2022, and will honor the very best in podcasting throughout 2021, and the most innovative talent and content creators in the industry. Podcasting saw a huge surge, not only in listening, but also in podcast creation throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic — over 160 million people have listened to a podcast this year alone.

As in previous years, the fans will be deciding the winner of the coveted Podcast of the Year award by voting via Twitter. Nominees in this category include "Code Switch," "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend," "Crime Junkie," "Louder Than a Riot," "Office Ladies," "SmartLess," "Stuff You Should Know," "The Daily," "The Midnight Miracle" and "You're Wrong About." Voting kicks off on December 13th and runs through January 2nd, 2022.

Winners in other categories — which span across entertainment, comedy, crime, news, sports, food and more — will be decided on by a judging panel composed of blue-ribbon podcast industry leaders, creatives and visionaries. The 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards will also include two new categories: Podcasts to Watch and Best International Podcast.

Several winners from last year's iHeartRadio Podcast Awards have again gained nominations in their respective categories including "Office Ladies" for Podcast of the Year, "The Read" for Best Comedy Podcast, "Crime Junkie" for Best Crime Podcast, "Pod Save America" for Best News Podcast, "All The Smoke" for Best Sports Podcast, Conan O’Brien for Best Overall Host – Male, Nicole Byer for Best Overall Host – Female, "Pop Culture Happy Hour" for Best Pop Culture Podcast, "Therapy for Black Girls" for Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast, and more. See the full list of nominees for the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards below.