We all need a little help from our friends sometimes, right?

On Wednesday (October 13), Kelsea Ballerini called in her friends—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers—to help her out with a special performance. The country music star, who is currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers as their opening act, joined them on stage in Franklin, Tennessee to cover The Beatles' hit song 'With A Little Help From My Friends.'

The 'I Quit Drinking' singer is one of the honorees at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year, however, she couldn’t be at the ceremony, which was held at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, since she's out on the road. Instead, the Jonas Brothers helped Ballerini accept her award from their tour stop. First up, though, was their epic cover.