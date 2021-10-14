Kelsea Ballerini Gets A Little Help From Jonas Brothers For Beatles Cover
By Emily Lee
October 14, 2021
We all need a little help from our friends sometimes, right?
On Wednesday (October 13), Kelsea Ballerini called in her friends—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers—to help her out with a special performance. The country music star, who is currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers as their opening act, joined them on stage in Franklin, Tennessee to cover The Beatles' hit song 'With A Little Help From My Friends.'
The 'I Quit Drinking' singer is one of the honorees at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year, however, she couldn’t be at the ceremony, which was held at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, since she's out on the road. Instead, the Jonas Brothers helped Ballerini accept her award from their tour stop. First up, though, was their epic cover.
After their performance, Nick, Joe, and Kevin presented Ballerini with her award. She then gave her acceptance speech in front of a cheering crowd of her fans.
During her speech, Ballerini reflected on her long journey to becoming a country music superstar. The 28-year-old looked back on her career bucket list, as well as how focused she was on achieving those goals. When the pandemic derailed some of her big plans, though, Ballerini said she learned a valuable lesson. “What I’m learning is to loosen up my grip on what I think I want and just be here,” she shared with the crowd.
There are just a few more stops on the Remember This tour, which will wrap up at the end of October with a performance at the Hollywood Bowl. It will be exciting to see what Ballerini does next.